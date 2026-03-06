Charlotte Men’s Soccer 2026 Spring Schedule Is Out

Charlotte Men’s Soccer announced its 2026 Spring Schedule, which features five matches, two of which will be played at the Charlotte Soccer Field across March and April.



The slate will kick off on Saturday, March 7, at 4:00 p.m. against Queens at the Charlotte Soccer Field. The Niners will begin with back-to-back home games (March 7 and March 24) before heading on the road for match-ups with Maryland, Virginia, and College of Charleston.



FULL SPRING SCHEDULE

Saturday, March 7 vs. Queens (N.C.) – 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 24 vs. Davidson – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 at Maryland – 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 4 at Virginia – 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 11 at College of Charleston – 5:00 p.m.

* Italics denotes home match



Charlotte is coming off yet another winning season that saw its first regular-season conference title since 2016, and had four of six graduating seniors go on to sign professional contracts. The Niners have added three spring transfers, including two from 2025 NCAA tournament teams. This spring will be Niner Nation’s first look into what is in store for 2026.

All home games will be held at the Charlotte Soccer Field and are free to attend.

