Central Piedmont Student Ambassador Program Open To New Applications
Central Piedmont is looking for motivated, service‑minded students who want to build leadership skills, represent the college at campus and community events and make a real impact. The Student Ambassador Program is now accepting new applications.
Why it matters: Student ambassadors serve as the face of the college and promote the Central Piedmont experience.
What ambassadors do
- Support outreach and recruitment events
- Give campus tours
- Welcome new students
What you gain
- Professional development and leadership experience
- Networking opportunities
- A chance to strengthen your résumé
- A $2,000 scholarship each semester you participate
How to apply
- Learn more: Become a Student Ambassador | Central Piedmont
- Apply now: Student Ambassador Program Application 2026‑2027