Central Piedmont Student Ambassador Program Open To New Applications

Central Piedmont is looking for motivated, service‑minded students who want to build leadership skills, represent the college at campus and community events and make a real impact. The Student Ambassador Program is now accepting new applications.

Why it matters: Student ambassadors serve as the face of the college and promote the Central Piedmont experience.

What ambassadors do

Support outreach and recruitment events

Give campus tours

Welcome new students

What you gain

Professional development and leadership experience

Networking opportunities

A chance to strengthen your résumé

A $2,000 scholarship each semester you participate

How to apply

MORE >>>