Chinese Christian Fellowship At Charlotte

The Chinese Christian Fellowship (CCF) a student organization that serves as a community for UNCC students/faculty/staff to gather, worship, study the Bible, and grow in their faith while navigating the potential stresses and challenges in life. CCF promotes spiritual growth, cultural bridge, provide language support, fellowship support.

The CCF may organize various events such as worship nights, prayer walks, community service projects, retreats, and social gatherings. These activities provide opportunities for spiritual growth, fellowship, and outreach. We also collaborate with other student groups or participate in campus-wide events to promote intercultural understanding and positive relationships with other student communities. We offer leadership opportunities for its members, helping them develop skills in areas like event planning, public speaking, and pastoral care.

In addition to spiritual support, the fellowship provides practical assistance for members, such as transportation, community resources for daily living, and resources for personal development.

One of our strategic plan is promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). We invite members from different ethnic groups to share various cultural experiences. This diversity can enrich the experiences and perspectives within the group.

We provide food (authentic Chinese food) at our regular meeting at Popp Martin Student Union Room 261 from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays.

MORE >>>