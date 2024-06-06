Charlotte Baseball 49ers Named To The CSC Academic All-District Team

Five members of the Charlotte 49ers baseball team were named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team, the organization announced on Tuesday (June 4).



Chase Carson, Noah Furcht, Cameron Hansen, Tony Rossi, and Brandon Stahlman are the five Niners named to the team, giving the Green and White 15 total selections in program history.



To be eligible for the CSC Academic All-District Team, players must carry a 3.50 cumulative GPA and be at least a sophomore academically. Graduate students need to have at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA in both their undergraduate and graduate studies to be eligible. Student-athletes must also play in at least 90% of their team’s games for position players or have 17 appearances or 25 innings pitched to qualify athletically.



Carson just completed his first season as a 49er and worked his way into the weekend rotation halfway through the year, finishing second on the team with 13 games started out of 19 appearances. He fanned 49 batters in 46.0 innings of work, including a career-high nine Davidson batters at Atrium Health Ballpark. His best outing of the season came in his next appearance when he got the start in the final game at Florida Atlantic and took a perfect game into the sixth inning before giving up a solo home run for the only non-out he recorded in the win. Carson is majoring in Health Systems Management.



Another first-year Niners, Furcht played in 55 of the team’s 58 games this year in a variety of positions, playing third base, second base, right field, and spending time as the designated hitter. He tallied 57 hits for the third-most on the team but led the Niners with a .302 batting average as the only CLT batter hitting north of .300 at year’s end. He was also third on the team with 16 multi-hit games and his 35 RBIs were third-best among the Niner bats while his 10 multi-RBI games were tied for the most on the team this year. Furcht is majoring in Exercise Science.



A member of last year’s CSC Academic All-District Team, Hansen is just the second player to earn multiple CoSIDA/CSC Academic All-District honors in program history, joining Shane Basen from 2012-13. Like Carson, he also had 19 appearances in 2024 and was third on the team with 10 starts on the bump. He punched out 49 batters in 41.2 frames this season, including a season-high eight at No. 4 Clemson in 5.1 innings of relief in his best outing of the season. Hansen earned his bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science last season and was pursuing a master’s in Kinesiology this year.



Charlotte’s anchor out of the bullpen this season, Rossi was second on the team with 25 appearances and made his only start as a member of the 49ers at Florida Atlantic earlier this year. He finished third on the team with 68 strikeouts in 44.0 innings pitched, posting eight outings of at least four strikeouts with a career-best eight punchouts coming against UNCW. He also led the team with six saves this season and was tied for second with four victories. A Health Systems Management major, Rossi was recognized at the Normies in May with the Hugh McEniry Award, which is the top academic award given to a male student-athlete at Charlotte.



Stahlman was the only 49er this season to start in every game played, splitting his time on the diamond on the left side of the infield between third base and shortstop. He led the Niners with 64 hits and 16 doubles – tied for the seventh-most doubles in all of the American Athletic Conference this season. Stahlman tied for the team lead with 17 multi-hit games this year, including a four-hit outing against No. 2 Clemson in Uptown Charlotte at Truist Field – which tied his career-best and matched CLT’s Uptown record for single-game hits. Stahlman is also a Health Systems Management major.

