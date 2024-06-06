South Charlotte Ballet’s Snow White At Central Piedmont

Parr Center, Theater

Watch the South Charlotte Ballet Company‘s family-friendly, yet mesmerizing retelling of the childhood classic as Snow White navigates things both good and evil with the help of her friends.

SHOW TIMES

9 JUN 2024

3 PM

9 JUN 2024

5:30 PM

The South Charlotte Ballet Company provides industry-best training with an unparalleled amount of performance opportunities. The dancers are encouraged to be active members of their schools and communities, and its flexible schedule is built around a promise to allow them to be well-rounded individuals.

