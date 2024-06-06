Juneteenth Observance At Queens University Charlotte June 12

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. From its Galveston, Texas origin in 1865, the observance of June 19th as the African American Emancipation Day has spread across the United States and beyond. Today Juneteenth commemorates African American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement.

Join us for our 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration on Wednesday, June 12th from 11:30-1 p.m. with delicious food, entertainment, and education. The event is free but registration is required.

Wednesday, June 12 at 11:30am to 1:00pm

Levine Center for Wellness and Recreation, Claudia Belk

2201 Wellesley Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28274

