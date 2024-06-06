Pfeiffer University Athletics Finish Stellar Year Of Excellence

By TAYLOR BRIGMAN

Pfeiffer University Athletics ended the 2023-24 academic year on a high note, with every spring team qualifying for their respective USA South Conference Tournament and a third place program finish in the USA South President’s Cup standings for overall athletic excellence based on each team’s regular season finish for the year.

For the second straight year, the Pfeiffer men’s lacrosse and softball teams captured the USA South regular season title, with the men’s lacrosse team turning in a perfect 8-0 mark in USA South play. With each team’s regular season championship, they earned the right to host their respective USA South Tournament. The Pfeiffer men’s lacrosse team took down Methodist University and ultimately won the tournament title with a 20-17 win over Piedmont University, securing their third USA South title in the past four seasons and advancing to the NCAA Tournament. They returned to Centre College in Danville, Kentucky, for the NCAA Division III Tournament, and in doing so, captured their first NCAA tournament win in program history. After their historic win, they fell at nationally ranked University of Lynchburg, ending their tournament run and finishing with a 12-7 overall record.

The Pfeiffer softball team boasted the best season in Pfeiffer’s short Division III era, going 16-2 in USA South play. Returning to the NCAA Division III Tournament this year, the team traveled to Newport News, Virginia, for the regional hosted by Christopher Newport University. They opened the tournament with a setback to Ramapo College in the first game, but battled through the loser’s bracket, downing John Jay College, eliminating Ramapo, and advancing to the regional championship game for the second straight season. The Falcons fell to host Christopher Newport, 6-4 to end their historic season with a 45-4 overall record.

The Pfeiffer men’s and women’s track & field teams each finished in second place at the USA South Conference Track & Field Championships, held at Jay M. Robinson High School in Concord, N.C.

Men’s and women’s freshman golfers Connor Key and Kirstyn Page both turned in top-10 performances in their first USA South Tournament. Fellow freshman Colin Phelps achieved his first-career hole-in-one, becoming only the second Pfeiffer golfer in the program’s history to hit a hole-in-one in tournament play.

On the tennis courts, the Pfeiffer men’s tennis team advanced to the USA South Championship match for the second-consecutive season, falling to host North Carolina Wesleyan University. Individually, Pfeiffer had several student-athletes win USA South postseason awards for their performances:

Shevaun Daley, Men’s Track & Field – USA South Athlete and USA South Rookie of the Year

Zach DeFazio, Men’s Lacrosse – USA South Tournament MVP

Caimbree Gann, Women’s Tennis – USA South Rookie of the Year

Kenzi Lyall, Softball – USA South Player of the Year

Kali Morton, Softball – USA South Pitcher of the Year, USA South Tournament MVP

Ky Perdue, Softball – USA South Rookie of the Year

Jayden Wellman, Men’s Tennis – USA South Rookie of the Year

Softball Head Coach Monte Sherrill ’87 completed his ninth season with the Falcons this year. Sherrill, for the third consecutive year, was named USA South Coach of the Year. He led his team, which was nationally ranked for the entire season, to a 45-4 overall record, including a 16-2 record in conference play and four consecutive regular season titles.

