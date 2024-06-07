Akwaaba At Central Piedmont June 19
Central Piedmont Community College Parr Center, Theater
“Akwaaba” follows the incredible journey of Akuba, a defiant African princess who, despite being captured and sold into slavery, refuses to submit to the oppressive rule of slave masters. Driven by her warrior-like spirit and an unyielding determination, Akuba takes it upon herself to liberate her people. She dares to steal a slave ship and sails back to Africa, rescuing her tribal members and other enslaved individuals along the way.
Written and Directed by Rory D. Sheriff.
SHOW TIMES
- 19 JUN 2024
- 2:00PM
- 19 JUN 2024
- 6:00PM