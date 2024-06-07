Saturday, June 8, 2024
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
ArtsCentral Piedmont Community College

Akwaaba At Central Piedmont June 19

CStandard

Central Piedmont Community College Parr Center, Theater

“Akwaaba” follows the incredible journey of Akuba, a defiant African princess who, despite being captured and sold into slavery, refuses to submit to the oppressive rule of slave masters. Driven by her warrior-like spirit and an unyielding determination, Akuba takes it upon herself to liberate her people. She dares to steal a slave ship and sails back to Africa, rescuing her tribal members and other enslaved individuals along the way. 

Written and Directed by Rory D. Sheriff.

SHOW TIMES

  •  19 JUN 2024
  •  2:00PM
  •  19 JUN 2024
  •  6:00PM

MORE >>>