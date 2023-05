Central Piedmont Community College hosts an intimate afternoon of chamber music at Tate Hall on May 21 at 3:00 PM. The concert features musicians Calin Lupanu and Monica Boboc, violin; Benjamin Geller, viola; and Allison Drenkow, cello.

Selections to be performed:

Turina – La Oracion del Torero

Janacek – String Quartet no. 1 “Kreutzer Sonata“

Mendelssohn – String Quartet in F Minor op. 80

