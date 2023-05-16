Charlotte Career Center Coordinator Honored By The North Carolina Association of Colleges and Employers

Michelle Wann, job location and development program coordinator for the UNC Charlotte University Career Center, is this year’s recipient of the North Carolina Association of Colleges and Employers annual Innovation Award.

The honor recognizes contributions toward the implementation of a unique and creative approach to student programming, employer/university relations, recruiting or training. Wann, who has been with the University Career Center for 13 years, was recognized for the Niner Career Challenge, which she spearheaded as a way to engage students in the Career Center’s services, key resources and events by gamifying activities to earn points.

