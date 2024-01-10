Cynthia H. Tyson, Beloved Of The Queens University Charlotte Community, Leaves Lasting Legacy

The Queens University of Charlotte community is somber as it bids farewell to Dr. Cynthia H. Tyson, a cherished member of the university family and a stalwart champion whose dedication and generosity inspired all fortunate enough to know her. Dr. Tyson, a fervent advocate for the transformative power of education, environmental conservation, and the rejuvenating force of art, leaves behind a multifaceted and profound legacy.

Originally hailing from England, Dr. Tyson joined Queens in 1969 as a faculty member in the English department. Over the course of a decade, she ascended to the role of dean and vice president for academic affairs, where she meticulously guided the university’s intellectual journey, leaving an indelible mark on curriculum development, faculty nurturing, and the overall vibrant learning environment for Queens students until her departure in 1985.

Queens University President Dan Lugo fondly recalls Dr. Tyson’s influential leadership, stating, “Cynthia’s insightful leadership helped build a solid foundation of academic programs and initiatives that continue to thrive at our university today. While we celebrate her life and many impactful accomplishments, we offer her family our deepest condolences during this time of mourning.”

Post her tenure at Queens, Dr. Tyson took on the role of the eighth president of Mary Baldwin University in Staunton, Virginia. During her impactful term, she collaborated closely with students and faculty to establish the Office of African American Affairs, later evolving into the Office of Inclusive Excellence. Additionally, her influence extended to the creation of the Virginia Women’s Institute for Leadership in 1993, the nation’s sole all-female corps of cadets, empowering young women to emerge as leaders in both military and civilian careers.

Transitioning from academia to philanthropy, Dr. Tyson assumed the presidency of The Robert Haywood Morrison Foundation in 2003. This Charlotte-based non-profit charitable organization, established by her late partner, became a beacon for supporting various art and environmental initiatives.

Recognizing her outstanding contributions, the Presbyterian Church (USA) bestowed upon her the Higher Education Award in 2003. In 2009, she returned to Queens, serving two consecutive terms on the Board of Trustees, earning the title of Trustee Emerita in 2017. Her dedicated service continued with another term from 2018 through 2022, where she chaired the Board’s Academics Committee and played active roles in the Executive and Investment Committees. In 2013, she received the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award for her lifelong dedication to selfless service.

President Lugo expressed gratitude for Dr. Tyson’s unwavering commitment, stating, “During her time on our Board of Trustees, Cynthia served as an esteemed advisor who provided thoughtful and valuable guidance to us during some of our most challenging times. We cannot express how thankful we are for her dedicated service to our university. It was clear that Queens held a special place in Cynthia’s heart, and her shining legacy will never fade on our campus.”

Dr. Tyson is survived by her son, Marcus James Tyson, of Winterton, United Kingdom, and her daughter, Alexandra Elizabeth Butler, of Charlotte, North Carolina. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Hannah Elizabeth Butler MacLeod and Christopher Michael Butler, along with her two great-grandchildren, Kiera Lily MacLeod and Jack Hilton MacLeod.

A memorial service in honor of Dr. Cynthia H. Tyson will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, North Carolina on January 16 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts to be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, Mary Baldwin University, or Queens University of Charlotte. Contributors are kindly asked to note “In Memory of Dr. Cynthia Tyson” in the comments section of the Queens Online Giving Form.

