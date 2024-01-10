Central Piedmont Student Engagement Offers Spring Welcome Fest

Know everything that Central Piedmont Community College has to offer.

Find out at Student Engagement’s Spring Welcome Fest.

Meet Student Affairs representatives and learn what we can do for you.

Free food, activities, and CP swag provided.

Save the Date:

Levine Campus – Monday, January 22nd (11:30 am – 1:30 pm)

Central Campus – Wednesday, January 24th (11:30 am – 1:30 pm)

Harris Campus – Monday, January 29th (12:30 am – 2:30 pm)

Harper Campus – Wednesday, January 31st (11:30 am – 1:30 pm)

Cato Campus – Tuesday, February 6th (11:30 am – 1:30 pm)

Merancas Campus – Wednesday, February 7th (11:30 am – 1:30 pm)

MORE >>>