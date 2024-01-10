Exploring New Heights: UNC Charlotte’s Aviation Research Institute Takes Flight

In a groundbreaking collaboration between UNC Charlotte’s William States Lee College of Engineering and Charlotte Douglas International Airport, a pioneering initiative has taken shape — the Charlotte Aviation Innovation and Research Institute, fondly known as Charlotte AIR. Unveiled by Dean Rob Keynton during the October 2023 Airport Engineering Seminar, this unique research institute is set to redefine the aviation sector and airport infrastructure through a focus on innovation and workforce development.

Dean Keynton expressed the institute’s multifaceted approach, stating, “Charlotte AIR provides a unique nexus of aviation-focused research, technology transfer, community engagement, and education. It will help establish this city as the hub for aviation infrastructure and technology expertise through transformative research, while creating the next-generation workforce to meet the industry’s needs.”

The Charlotte Douglas International Airport, a key player in this innovative endeavor, plays a pivotal role as a “living laboratory,” according to Jack Christine, Chief Infrastructure Officer of the airport. He remarked, “Our partnership is a significant opportunity that will help shape the future of airports and aviation professionals. We are excited to help launch this Institute and leverage our facility as a ‘living laboratory’ to benefit the students at UNC Charlotte and the industry.”

Heading the institute are co-directors Tara Cavalline, professor of civil engineering technology and construction management, and Srinivas Pulugurtha, professor of civil engineering. Their interdisciplinary research team, drawn from across campus, boasts a rich history of achievements in aviation-related research. Notable accomplishments include the creation of the nation’s first sinusoidal joint for concrete taxiways, ongoing projects supporting the Federal Aviation Administration, and the education of over 300 Charlotte alumni in aviation-related coursework.

Cavalline emphasized the institute’s innovative approach, stating, “Our city’s airport is serving as a testbed to amplify and build on our successes for infrastructure and technology innovation.”

Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the world’s seventh-busiest, with over 45 million travelers annually, serves as a major hub for passengers and air freight and a key economic engine for North Carolina. With the aviation industry’s demand for higher operational efficiency, safety advancements, and skilled professionals on the rise, the Charlotte AIR Institute aims to address these challenges.

The institute’s research focus spans resilient and sustainable infrastructure, intelligent transportation systems, asset management, unmanned aerial vehicles, data-driven decision-making, multimodal transportation, and ecosystem stewardship. Co-director Pulugurtha highlighted the institute’s commitment to experiential training for engineering students, leveraging the airport as a living-learning facility.

In addition to collaborating with Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Charlotte AIR is partnering with Talbert, Bright and Ellington, a leading consulting firm in the aviation industry, and the Sullenberger Aviation Museum. The museum serves as an outreach partner, engaging K-12 students and paving the way for potential careers in the aviation industry.

Recently recognized by the UNC System as a formal research center, the Charlotte AIR Institute received an “Ignite” grant from the UNC Charlotte Division of Research, further solidifying its status as a top-tier research institution. As UNC Charlotte continues its journey toward national research prominence, the institute’s launch marks another significant stride in advancing industries across the state and nation.

