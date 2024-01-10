Harvey B. Gantt Keynotes Charlotte’s Niner Nation King Week

On Thursday, Jan. 18, from 5 to 6 p.m., UNC Charlotte will play host to Harvey B. Gantt, a distinguished Charlotte architect, civil rights leader, and public servant, as the featured guest for the signature event of Niner Nation King Week.

The event, titled “An Evening with Harvey Gantt, Civil Rights Leader and Charlotte’s First Black Mayor,” will take place in Cone University Center’s McKnight Hall. Gantt, known for his visionary work, will engage in a Q&A-format presentation, delving into his life, leadership, and legacy. The discussion will explore the connection of his experiences to the messages of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and their relevance in navigating challenging times. Moderated by UNC Charlotte Honors College student Serena Kamdem, the conversation is sponsored by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion. While the event is free and open to the public, registration is required.

Gantt’s journey is marked by trailblazing achievements. The first Black student at Clemson University, he earned his bachelor’s degree in architecture in 1965. His impact grew as he interned at Odell in Charlotte from 1965 to 1968, becoming the first Black architect hired by the firm. Gantt later earned a master’s degree in city planning from MIT in 1970 and co-founded Gantt Huberman in 1971, a firm pioneering the integration of urban planning and architecture. Notable projects include the Charlotte Transportation Center, TransAmerica Square, ImaginOn, Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, and the Johnson C. Smith University Science Center.

Entering politics in 1974, Gantt served on the Charlotte City Council for nine years before being elected as the city’s first Black mayor in 1983. He made significant contributions at the federal level, chairing the Capital Planning Commission from 1995-2000, the federal government’s central planning agency for the National Capital Region.

The Gantt family’s impact extends to UNC Charlotte, with Gantt Huberman designing the award-winning Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City in partnership with KieranTimberlake. Cindy Gantt ‘68 ‘81, Harvey’s wife, served on UNC Charlotte’s Board of Trustees from 2003-07. After the tragic campus shooting on April 30, 2019, Harvey Gantt served on the Niner Nation Remembrance Commission’s memorial jury, contributing to the selection and installation of the Constellation Garden in spring 2023.

Harvey B. Gantt received the American Institute of Architects North Carolina Award of Excellence in Architecture in 1981 and the AIANC Gold Medal in 2017. Recognizing his significant contributions, the Afro-American Cultural Center in Charlotte was renamed the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts+Culture in 2009.

Today, Gantt remains an advocate for equity and equal rights, actively participating in civic, cultural, and business boards while leading philanthropic efforts and community initiatives.

