Charlotte Niner Nation King Week Celebrates MLK’s Legacy With Diverse Events

UNC Charlotte is gearing up for Niner Nation King Week, a vibrant celebration running from January 12 to 19 that aligns with the national holiday honoring civil rights icon Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This annual event boasts a lineup of engaging activities, including informative presentations, collaborative dialogues, film viewings, community engagement, and service initiatives.

The centerpiece of Niner Nation King Week is the signature event on Thursday, January 18, where UNC Charlotte welcomes distinguished business and civil rights leader Harvey B. Gantt, Charlotte’s first Black mayor from 1983-87. Gantt will participate in a public conversation moderated by Honors College student Serena Kamdem. This insightful dialogue will explore Gantt’s life, legacy, and leadership, drawing parallels with King’s mission and relevance to today’s societal landscape. The event takes place at Cone University Center, McKnight Hall, starting at 5 p.m.

Chief Diversity Officer Brandon L. Wolfe emphasized the importance of learning from leaders like Gantt, stating, “Harvey Gantt’s legacy of business leadership, public service, and commitment to civil rights best exemplifies how to make Dr. King’s message actionable.”

All events during Niner Nation King Week 2024 are open to the public. For additional details, interested individuals can visit diversity.charlotte.edu/mlk.

The week kicks off on Friday, January 12, with a conversation among D9 members at Grimes Lounge, Johnson C. Smith University, sponsored by UNC Charlotte, Atrium Health, and the city of Charlotte. No registration is required.

Other highlights include participating in the City of Charlotte’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade on Saturday, January 13, and engaging in thought-provoking sessions like “Breaking Boundaries: A Southern Exposure Film Festival and Panel Discussion” on Tuesday, January 16.

Throughout the week, there are various opportunities to explore themes such as the intersection of race and literature, as well as King’s stance against the Vietnam War. The celebration culminates on Friday, January 19, with community service opportunities at Jamil Niner Student Pantry and TLC for the Student Gardens.

In collaboration with the city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County, UNC Charlotte extends the celebration beyond its campus through the Charlotte-Mecklenburg MLK National Holiday Celebration.

UNC Charlotte is committed to ensuring an accessible campus. Individuals requiring accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act can find more information on accessibility.charlotte.edu or contact the Office of Disability Services at 704‑687‑0040 (tty/v). Requests should be made seven business days prior to the event.

MORE >>>