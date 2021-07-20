Davidson College Course Explores The Relationship Of Being Black And The Highest Rate Of Police Violence In The World

According to the course description of AFR 222 – #Abolishthepolice: Race and Policing in the U.S., the Davidson College critical Black studies course “explores the specific relationship between Blackness and policing in the U.S. from a philosophical perspective.” It claims that the “U.S. has the highest rate of police violence and misconduct in the world in addition to the highest rate of incarceration” and promises to “enlist Black political and feminist theories and social and political philosophies to critically examine and think through issues of race, criminalization, incarceration, police militarization, predictive policing, surveillance, and domestic security.”