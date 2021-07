Carolina University Public Health: Takes Only Two Months For One Case Of COVID In Unvaccinated Community To Cause A Million Infections

Carolina University’s Public Health Director, Dr. Amanda Martyn, released a stark warning regarding communities, like those in the Carolinas, with low COVID vaccination rates . “In an unvaccinated population, a single case of COVID-19 can result in one million infected individuals in just two months.” Read Dr. Martyn’s sober statement: https://news.carolinau.edu/2021/07/15/variants-vaccinations-a-public-health-crisis/