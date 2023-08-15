Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
Davidson CollegeLifestyle

Davidson College Creates Opportunities With Deliberative Citizenship Initiative

CStandard , ,

Davidson College’s Deliberative Citizenship Initiative, launched in 2020, has created opportunities for Davidson students, faculty, staff, alums and members of the wider community to productively engage with one another on difficult and contentious issues facing our community and society. As program leaders and participants look ahead to growing the impact and scope of the DCI, two recent gifts will help make these opportunities more accessible and widespread.

MORE >>>