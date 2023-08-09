Davidson College Women’s Basketball Adds A Winner To Staff

Davidson College head coach Gayle Fulks has announced the addition of Laura Barry as assistant for the upcoming 2023-24 season.



Barry will serve as a full-time assistant coach with the program after spending the last five years working for both Peak Basketball LLC in Boone, N.C., and Point Guard College. Barry also served as the head women’s basketball coach at Watauga High School where she led the team to a 124-55 record in seven years.



“I am thrilled to be announcing the addition of Laura to our coaching staff,” said Fulks. “She is an excellent basketball coach that has been a winner at every level, but an even better person that truly embodies our program’s values. Her mentorship both on and off the court will be great for our players, as she has been in their shoes, striving for championships on the court, being a great teammate and leader and excelling as a student in the classroom.

