Davidson College’s 19th President Positioned Well For This Moment

Doug Hicks brings experience to his new position as Davidson College’s president as a teacher, scholar, provost and dean, having held leadership roles at some of the nation’s top liberal arts colleges. He most recently served as dean of Oxford College, at Emory University, a highly selective, liberal arts institution focused on the first two years of the undergraduate experience.

“Davidson is my alma mater, and I am honored to return as president,” Hicks said in a message to the community. “It was here that I found my love of ideas and sense of purpose, thanks to inspiring faculty and incredible classmates. I could not be more enthusiastic about Davidson’s future anchored in our enduring educational mission.”

