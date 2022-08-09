Charlotte Christian College: How To Become A Chaplain In 5 Steps

Suppose you’re interested in chaplaincy, a career in which you can profoundly impact people as an ambassador of Christ, helping others through their most challenging moments. In that case, you first need to find out how to become a chaplain.

It will take some time and effort, but it’s worthwhile for those who feel called to this work. This is a noble profession in which you can be the light of Christ in places where people can feel afraid, alone, or anxious.

These dark or fretful moments are opportunities to witness to believers and non-believers alike. In some cases, chaplains offer spiritual support to those who have never been churched or received pastoral care.

MORE …