Charlotte Athlete Selected As NCAA Woman Of The Year Nominee

Sydney Rowan from UNC Charlotte volleyball has been selected as a NCAA Woman of the Year nominee becoming just one of less than 600 student-athletes nationwide to be nominated for this prestigious award. The NCAA Woman of the Year award honors graduating female student-athletes who have distinguished themselves throughout their collegiate careers in the areas of academic achievement, athletics excellence, service and leadership.

The NCAA Woman of the Year program was established in 1991 and honors the academic achievements, athletics excellence, community service and leadership of graduating female college athletes from all three divisions. To be eligible, a nominee must have competed and earned a varsity letter in an NCAA-sponsored sport and must have earned her undergraduate degree by Summer 2022.

