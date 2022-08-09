Central Piedmont Awards Inaugural Mia Goodwin Memorial Scholarship 

The North Carolina Law Enforcement Women Association, with funding from Bank of America, awarded Dominique Fullwood, a basic law enforcement training student at Central Piedmont, the Mia Goodwin Memorial Scholarship.

The Mia Goodwin Memorial Scholarship is available to students enrolled in Central Piedmont’s Basic Law Enforcement or Criminal Justice programs. Per the donor’s request, preference will be given to women applicants and women officers seeking to advance their academic credentials. To be considered the applicant must have a 2.5 GPA and submit a letter of recommendation attesting to their related experience in the field of public safety/law enforcement, character, service, and commitment to advance their education.

This scholarship is established in memory of Officer Mia Goodwin, a mother of three who had just returned from maternity leave, who was killed while responding to another car accident. To honor her memory, the North Carolina Law Enforcement Women Association, with the support of donated funds from Bank of America, established the Mia Goodwin Memorial Scholarship.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to the North Carolina Law Enforcement Women Association and Bank of America for making this scholarship possible,” said Major Pat Brown, senior program developer for law enforcement training at Central Piedmont. “Mia was a committed public servant and we are thankful her memory, as well as her name, will live on by providing an affordable education to in-need students who are seeking the same career path she took so much pride in performing each and every day.”