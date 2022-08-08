Auditions Aug. 16 & 18 For Central Piedmont Theatre Musical
Central Piedmont Theatre announces auditions for its upcoming production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”
AUDITION INFORMATION
All auditionees should prepare sixteen bars of an up-tempo song. There will also be cold readings from the script. Please come dressed for a movement audition.
AUDITION DATE & TIME
- August 16 & 18 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in Overcash 300 on Central Piedmont’s Central Campus.
- August 18 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Georgia Tucker Fine Arts Hall on Central Piedmont’s Levine Campus.