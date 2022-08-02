Defensive Lineman At NC State University Named To Lombardi Watch list

NC State defensive lineman Cory Durden has been named to the 2022 Rotary Lombardi Award watch list. The Rotary Lombardi Award announced the 77 players who will compete for this year’s coveted award.



The Rotary Lombardi Award goes annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman, who in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi.

