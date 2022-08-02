UNC Charlotte Economist Predicts Recession

The venerable economist from UNC Charlotte, director of the UNC Charlotte Economic Forecast, John Connaughton, told The Charlotte Observer, “I think there’s a two-thirds chance we’ll have a recession by the end of this year. I’ve increased it considerably. I’m more pessimistic than I was.”

In the North Carolina Economic Forecast in May, Connaughton said, “Inflation is clearly not going away any time soon. The Fed may have to become more hawkish, and that could spin the economy into recession later this year or early next year.”

