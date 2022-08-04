Queens University Charlotte Assistant Athletic Director Adds To Her Staff 

Queens University of Charlotte Assistant Athletic Director for Communications Phylicia Short announces the addition of Christopher Williams to her staff. Williams will serve as an assistant director for athletic communications for the Royals after most recently spending time as an athletic communications associate for the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) national office.



“I am excited to add Chris to our team,” Short stated. “Adding someone with his talents and capabilities to our staff will allow us to continue our storytelling at a high level as we begin our new journey at the Division I level as a member of the ASUN Conference. His previous experiences will help us continue to grow and reach new heights as a department.”

