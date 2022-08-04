Central Piedmont And City Of Charlotte Partner For Workforce Development

The City of Charlotte and Central Piedmont Community College formalized a partnership for workforce development and education during a signing ceremony on Monday.

Central Piedmont students will have the opportunity to gain on-the-job experience through City of Charlotte apprenticeships, co-ops and internship programs.

“The college is eager to welcome and work with City of Charlotte employees as they seek further education and the re-skilling needed to advance their careers,” said Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer, college president. “At the same time, we are delighted our students will have the opportunity to gain invaluable experience and skills through work-based learning programs with the city. We believe this partnership, in time, can become a model for other cities and colleges to implement.”

