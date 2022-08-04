Pfeiffer University Alumna Research Credited For Fighting Opioid Crisis

If the thousands of deaths caused by opioid overdoses eventually become a thing of the past, Mandee Schaub ’20, an alumna of Pfeiffer University, can be given some of the credit.

During master’s-level lab research over the last couple of years at East Carolina University, she helped develop a combination drug of morphine and pramipexole that aims to deliver “on the painkilling potential of opioids while reducing the likelihood of addiction.” Morphine is one of several kinds of prescription opioids, which are pain-reducing medications; pramipexole is used to treat Parkinson’s disease and restless legs syndrome.

“I’m very calling-driven,” Schaub said. “Pfeiffer taught me that research was what I was born to do.”

