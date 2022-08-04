Wingate Graduate Assistant Promoted To Assistant Coach

Wingate University head women’s lacrosse coach Abby Wiley has announced the promotion of Delaney Schappert to assistant coach. Schappert has spent the last two years as the women’s lacrosse graduate assistant coach. She begins her role as the assistant coach this week.

“I am so excited to stay on staff here working under Coach Wiley,” Schappert says. “I have learned so much the past two years from her, given she has received SAC Coach of the Year the past two seasons, she is a great mentor to not only me but our team. Coach Wiley is a great leader, coach and friend. I am excited to continue to learn even more from her. I can’t wait to get back to work with this team, each day the girls continue to impress me with their grit and hard work.”

