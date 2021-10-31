Did You Know UNC Charlotte Has A Miracle Here?

Autism is a complex neurological and developmental disorder that affects how a person communicates and interacts with others. Difficulties with social skills and the injury made life hard during UNC Charlotte alumnus Chris Fitzmaurice’s childhood and adolescence. He couldn’t form full sentences until he was 12. Today Chris is an exercise physiologist at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami who hosts group and individual workout instruction as part of his job. “​​For some of the people I work with, it’s like the gift of exercise or movement has reinvigorated their entire life. They feel saved. I live for that, and it’s what keeps me going and getting better and better,” he says.

