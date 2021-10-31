Old World Wines Come To Johnson & Wales University

Helping students gain a deeper understanding of wine is always the goal for JWU Charlotte Associate Professor Sarah Malik, whose Old World Wines class blends historical context with modern industry trends. Thanks to her friendships and close ties to a locally-owned wine business, a collaboration was born: Once a month, Charlotte’s Foxcroft Wine Co. hosts a dinner with wine pairings — typically four courses and eight wines, many of them from unexpected places. And each time, two JWU students or alumni are invited to sip and learn, free of charge.

https://www.jwu.edu/news/2021/10/wine-appreciation-in-action-sommelier.html