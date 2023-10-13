Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami At Central Piedmont Oct 17

Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami (DDTM) is a bold, cutting-edge contemporary ballet company founded in 2016 by former Miami City Ballet Principal Dancers Jennifer Kronenberg and Carlos Guerra. In three short years, DDTM has continued to earn national recognition thanks to a dazzling repertoire and dynamic world-class dancers hailing from various Hispanic, North, and South American backgrounds. The troupe’s profound energy and electricity truly reflect the unique cultural vibrancy and allure of their home city, Miami. Following rave reviews from their 2022 tour, DDTM’s “Signature Works” will be tailored especially for Central Piedmont’s audiences and will include the exciting world premiere of Voyager, by Choreographer-in-Residence Yanis Eric Pikieris, a former dancer with the Charlotte Ballet.

