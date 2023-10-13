Central Piedmont Appoints Trustees To The Board

Central Piedmont Community College’s Board of Trustees recently had one member reappointed and three members appointed for the first time. Each will serve a four-year term through June 2027.

Gabe Esparza, a seasoned executive leading global business development, marketing and strategy work, was reappointed to the Central Piedmont board by the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners. Esparza recently served as an associate administrator within the Office of International Trade of the U.S. Small Business Administration. He has served as a Central Piedmont Trustee since 2021.

Weston Andress has been appointed by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board. Andress is the regional president for PNC Bank in Western Carolina. He previously served on the Central Piedmont Foundation Board.

Bertram Scott was appointed by N.C. Governor Roy Cooper. Scott serves as a director of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a global medical technology company. He retired as senior vice president of Population Health of Novant Health in 2019.

Alison Summerville of Ally Financial Inc., was appointed by the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners. Summerville is a longtime officer and leader with Ally. She currently works as Ally’s business administration executive and head of corporate citizenship.

“I am delighted with the reappointment of Gabe Esparza and the appointment of Weston Andress, Bertram Scott and Alison Summerville to Central Piedmont’s Board of Trustees,” said Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer, Central Piedmont president. “Each of these individuals brings years of leadership experience, superb business acumen, and multi-faceted wisdom that comes from serving on other boards and providing sound counsel. The college recently updated its strategic plan and soon will unveil a new long-range academic and facilities master plan. Our Trustees will be important as we work to implement these plans. We also will look to them as the college’s champion and to help share our story of service and transforming lives in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Community.”

MORE >>>