US News & World Report Finds Charlotte Psychology Program Among The Best In The Nation

UNC Charlotte’s Department of Psychological Science ranks as the best public undergraduate program in the Carolinas and is among the highest ranked nationwide, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best College rankings.

According to the rankings, Charlotte is:

Tied with North Carolina State University as the top public psychology program in the Carolinas.

Among the top 50 public psychology programs in the nation.

Among the top 15% of 542 ranked programs in the nation.

The national ranking is based on a survey of deans and senior faculty at peer institutions.

“This recognition by our peers as one of the nation’s top programs in psychological science is a testament to our faculty. Our department is composed of faculty who are committed teachers and scholars – they are known nationally for their innovative approaches to teaching and training as well as their leadership in interdisciplinary and applied research,” said Ryan Kilmer, a Charlotte professor and chair of the Department of Psychological Science. “Our students have opportunities, both inside and outside of the classroom, to build a host of skills and experiences that prepare them for graduate studies and careers in a diverse range of fields.”

Nationally, UNC Charlotte is tied for No. 80 among undergraduate psychology programs.

In one of the University’s largest undergraduate majors, psychology students are offered many opportunities, including taking part in undergraduate practica or internships, getting involved as assistants on research teams, publishing research and presenting at conferences, enrolling in courses with service and experiential learning emphases, engaging with student organizations, and pursuing Honors in Psychology.

This is the first time the publication has ranked undergraduate psychology programs. In addition, the Ph.D. in Clinical Health Psychology, part of the interdisciplinary Health Psychology Doctoral Program, ranks No. 2 among North Carolina programs, according to U.S. News’ Best Graduate Schools rankings.

UNC Charlotte moved up 41 spots in the overall U.S. News 2024 Best College rankings and for the first time ranks as one of the top 100 public universities in the nation.

