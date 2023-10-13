Charlotte University Chorale In Concert Oct 16

Thursday, October 12, 2023
October 16, 2023 – 7:30 PM

Anne R. Belk Theater

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents the University Chorale in concert, under the direction of Dr. Jason Dungee, director of choral activities.

PROGRAM
Kyrie     Zanaida Robles
Trois Chanson de Charles D’Orleans: I. Dieu! Qu’il la fait bon regarder     Claude Debussy
Your Hand in Mine     Marques Garrett
My Lord What a Moanin’     Adolphus Hailstork
Blessed is the Man     Adolphus Hailstork
Hold On     Moses Hogan

Tickets are $8 for the general public.  CoA+A Faculty and staff and CoA+A students are eligible for free tickets to this performance.  Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.