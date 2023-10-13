Charlotte University Chorale In Concert Oct 16

October 16, 2023 – 7:30 PM

Anne R. Belk Theater

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents the University Chorale in concert, under the direction of Dr. Jason Dungee, director of choral activities.

PROGRAM

Kyrie Zanaida Robles

Trois Chanson de Charles D’Orleans: I. Dieu! Qu’il la fait bon regarder Claude Debussy

Your Hand in Mine Marques Garrett

My Lord What a Moanin’ Adolphus Hailstork

Blessed is the Man Adolphus Hailstork

Hold On Moses Hogan

Tickets are $8 for the general public. CoA+A Faculty and staff and CoA+A students are eligible for free tickets to this performance. Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.