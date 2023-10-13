Charlotte University Chorale In Concert Oct 16
October 16, 2023 – 7:30 PM
Anne R. Belk Theater
The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents the University Chorale in concert, under the direction of Dr. Jason Dungee, director of choral activities.
PROGRAM
Kyrie Zanaida Robles
Trois Chanson de Charles D’Orleans: I. Dieu! Qu’il la fait bon regarder Claude Debussy
Your Hand in Mine Marques Garrett
My Lord What a Moanin’ Adolphus Hailstork
Blessed is the Man Adolphus Hailstork
Hold On Moses Hogan
Tickets are $8 for the general public. CoA+A Faculty and staff and CoA+A students are eligible for free tickets to this performance. Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.