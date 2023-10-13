Charlotte Alumnus Daniel Tolbert Reception In Robinson Hall Oct 13

October 13, 2023 – 12:20 PM to 2:00 PM

Robinson 103

The Charlotte Department of Theatre welcomes UNC Charlotte Theatre alumnus Daniel Tolbert, who has made a career as an actor in Los Angeles.

The program will consist of a “Show & Tell” class in which Daniel will talk about his journey from the UNC Charlotte Theatre Department to his career as a working actor. He will speak about what it is like working in the heart of the entertainment industry and about the many projects he has been in, such as Wild West Chronicles, Single Bells, Neurotic Beauty, and Chameleon. This class will be held on October 13th at 12:20- 1:10pm and is open to the College community.

Following this class, there will also be a reception held in the main lobby of Robinson Hall,1:15 pm-2:00 pm. Refreshments will be served, and students who could not attend the class will have a chance to meet and talk with Daniel.

Seating for the class is first come first served. All students and faculty are welcome to attend.

