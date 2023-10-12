Central Piedmont Among America’s Best Employers

Forbes and Statista recently announced that Central Piedmont Community College had been chosen for the second consecutive year as one of “America’s Best-In-State Employers.” Central Piedmont is ranked as one of the top 100 employers in North Carolina for 2023. The college also was included in the Forbes 2022 ranking.

According to Forbes, America’s Best-In-State Employers 2023 were identified based on an independent survey of employees working for companies and other organizations from all industry sectors employing more than 500 individuals. Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey 70,000 workers at companies in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Participants were asked if they would recommend their employer to others and to evaluate their employer based on working conditions, diversity, compensation packages, potential for development, company image, and more. Participants also assessed employers other than their own. All surveys were anonymous to encourage candor.

Central Piedmont is an attractive option for individuals seeking employment within an institution that strives to serve its community. The college aims to facilitate student learning, success, and completion by providing exceptional education and globally competitive training in an engaging, supportive environment. Central Piedmont prides itself on being Mecklenburg County’s primary workforce development partner.

Approximately 43,600 students call Central Piedmont home. With eight locations and nearly 300 for-credit programs, it is one of the largest colleges in the Carolinas. It serves people of all ages who seek a real-world, affordable, hands-on education that will transform their lives.

