Central Piedmont’s 60th Year Recognized By City Of Charlotte

The City of Charlotte recently gave official recognition to Central Piedmont Community College in honor of the college’s 60th anniversary.

In a proclamation signed by Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, the city proclaimed Sept. 18 as “Central Piedmont Community College Day,” commending the college on its 60th anniversary, which it celebrated on Sept. 18.

The proclamation commends the college for providing “pathways to rewarding careers and avenues to further education,” and serving as “a bedrock institution in the Charlotte community.” Further, the proclamation references how Central Piedmont “works directly with employers across all industries to provide new and incumbent worker training and serves as Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s primary workforce development partner.”

Central Piedmont has provided educational opportunities since 1963, the year the North Carolina General Assembly passed the historic state community college bill. Opening as a fully integrated institution, the college combined the programs of the Central Industrial Education Center on Elizabeth Avenue and Mecklenburg College on Beatties Ford Road. On Sept.18, the college marked 60 years since it first opened its doors to students and began its work of service to the community.

Today, with six campuses and two centers, Central Piedmont offers nearly 300 degree, diploma, and certificate programs, plus an array of non-credit offerings. Central Piedmont enrolls approximately 43,600 students annually in for-credit programs as well as continuing education and basic skills courses, making it one of the largest colleges in the Carolinas. Through the years, more than 100,000 individuals have earned credentials at Central Piedmont.

Over the next year, college advertising and printed materials will include an anniversary call out, “60 years of serving our community.”

