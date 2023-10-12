50 Shades Of Pink At Central Piedmont

Central Piedmont Community College’s cosmetology and natural hair students are participating in the “50 Shades of Pink” campaign to help raise money for the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation. Their goal is raise $500 through the month of October.

You can donate (cash, Venmo or Zelle) to the good cause and get your polish or hair tinsel at these locations and times:

City View Center, Tuesdays-Fridays, through Oct. 31, 8:30 a.m. – 1p.m.

Harris Campus (Harris I Lobby), Monday Oct. 16, 11 a.m. – 1p.m.

