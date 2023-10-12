Higher Education Excellence Awards For Charlotte—Again

UNC Charlotte has received the 2023 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. This is the second year in a row Charlotte has earned this national honor recognizing colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

“As an emerging top-tier research university and one of the most diverse universities in the Carolinas, UNC Charlotte is committed to creating a place where people of all backgrounds can thrive and succeed,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “We are proud to receive the HEED award again this year in recognition of our efforts.”

Long known for expanding access to deserving students from a variety of backgrounds, UNC Charlotte’s accomplishments, programs and partnerships contributing to the 2023 HEED Award include:

Innovative student engagement programs through corporate partnerships. This includes the Career & Collaboration Hub, powered by Truist Financial

Implementation of NINERways, a math-based QEP to assure students succeed in fulfilling math requirements

Transformative endowment of up to $23 million from the Mebane Foundation to support early literacy training and research

Creation of the Center for Integrated Care, a one-stop shop for referral and linkage to well-being resources both on and off campus

Reshaping institutional inclusive excellence grants to reflect the framework shaped by the American Association of Colleges and Universities for organizing equity, diversity, belonging and student success efforts in higher education. The first proposals were selected under the new process in summer 2022

Faculty Council’s approval in April of a resolution endorsing the Chicago Statement, a declaration of commitment to free speech. Later that month, Charlotte’s Board of Trustees passed its own resolution commending the faculty for its efforts and affirming the Board’s commitment to the Chicago Statement

The development of an interactive religious and observances calendar

“At UNC Charlotte, we are intentionally striving to be a place where all can thrive,” said Brandon Wolfe, chief diversity officer. “Our success highlights Niner Nation’s shared willingness to continuously center diversity, equity and inclusion as a guiding commitment in our communication, relationships, structures and practices.”

MORE >>>