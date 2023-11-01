Disney’s Freaky Friday At Central Piedmont Nov 10-19

When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again. Freaky Friday, a new musical based on the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, is a heartfelt, comedic, and unexpectedly emotional update on an American classic. By spending a day in each other’s shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another’s struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter. All Sales Final; no refunds.

All college and high school students over 15 free with valid student ID. Show ID when purchasing or picking up tickets.



Special promotions! Freaky Fridays– 1 child free (under 15) with paying adult ticket on Fridays. At Box Office only.



Thrilling Thursdays– Adult tickets BOGO free on Thursday!

