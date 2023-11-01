Charlotte Soccer Stars Earn All-Conference Honors

The Charlotte 49ers women’s soccer team has reason to celebrate as two of their standout players have clinched well-deserved All-Conference accolades, as officially declared by the American Athletic Conference on a Monday afternoon in late October.

Tash Hudson, a force to be reckoned with on the field, secured her spot as First Team All-American Athletic Conference, showcasing her exceptional skills and contributions to the team’s success. Not far behind, Payton Patrick was recognized with Second Team honors, proving her mettle and prowess in the world of women’s soccer.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for the 49ers, as they’ve consistently had multiple players named to All-Conference selections for 11 consecutive seasons, dating all the way back to the 2013 season. The dynamic duo, Hudson and Patrick, etched their names in the annals of program history by becoming the first players to receive American Athletic Conference honors. It’s important to note that this season marked Charlotte’s debut in this highly competitive league, making these recognitions even more remarkable. Their outstanding performances bring the total count of All-Conference honors for the Green and White to a whopping 102.

For Hudson, this marks her second consecutive year as an All-Conference selection, building on her previous All-Conference USA Third Team recognition from the previous season. Last year, she made her presence felt by notching five goals and 11 points, and this year, she elevated her game even further. Hudson now leads the team with eight goals and shares the top spot with 16 points. Her impressive stats place her among the conference’s top performers, ranking seventh in points and fourth in goals. When facing conference opponents, Hudson shines even brighter, sitting tied for second in The American with 12 points and sharing the lead with six goals against conference rivals.

Patrick, on the other hand, is making her mark in her debut season in Charlotte. She has swiftly risen to prominence, sharing the spotlight with Hudson by matching her with 16 points. Additionally, she’s displayed remarkable teamwork, tallying six assists, a feat she shares with Macey Bader. Patrick also ranks second on the team in goals with five. Her impact is undeniable, highlighted by her pivotal role in assisting Hudson with a game-winning goal and sealing a victory against East Carolina. This impressive performance earned her a well-deserved second Honor Roll award from the American Athletic Conference, a recognition she shares with Hudson and Kristy Campbell, each holding two Honor Roll awards. In the broader context of The American, Patrick stands alongside Hudson, occupying seventh place in points and securing second place in the league with her six assists.

As Charlotte takes on the role of the No. 5 seed in the American Athletic Conference Championships, the team is gearing up for a thrilling rematch against the No. 4 seed, East Carolina. The opening match of the tournament promises to be a nail-biter, scheduled for the afternoon of October 31st. The stage for this exciting competition is set at the Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, and the best part is that it’s open to the public, allowing fans to bask in the thrill of the game.

