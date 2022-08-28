Duke Match Moved After Hateful BYU Fan Spews Racial Slurs

Duke University’s volleyball team moved its dōTERRA Classic match with Rider University away from BYU’s Smith Fieldhouse after a white man in the crowd seated in the BYU Student section repeatedly yelled racial slurs at Duke’s outside hitter Rachel Richardson while she was serving.

Lesa Pamplin, a high profile defense attorney in Texas, a candidate for Judge of Tarrant County, and godmother of Rachel Richardson, posted on Twitter, “She was threatened by a white male that told her to watch her back going to the team bus. A police officer had to be put by their bench,” Pamplin tweeted.

BYU apologized and has banned the slur merchant from BYU Athletic events.

Richardson, for her part, did not allow the incident to affect her focus during the Rider Broncs game, finishing with three aces in the Duke Blue Devils win.