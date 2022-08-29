UNC Charlotte Financial Aid Director Explains Student Debt Plan

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, President Joe Biden announced a plan to help relieve the pressure of student debt for millions of Americans. Part of that plan includes up to $20,000 in loan forgiveness for those who received Pell Grants and a maximum of $10,000 in relief for others who may qualify.

So, who qualifies? What is the process for getting loan cancellation? Does the plan affect future students? Bruce Blackmon, UNC Charlotte’s director of financial aid, answers questions about what you need to know now about the plan and shares advice for students on managing their debt while in college.

MORE …