Eva Ayllón Performs Peruvian Music At Central Piedmont

Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner and iconic diva Eva Ayllón returns to Charlotte to celebrate a career spanning over five decades of performing Peruvian música criolla around the globe.

OCT 25th 2023

8:00 PM

Central Piedmont’s New Theater

Eva María Angélica Ayllón Urbina (born February 7, 1956), better known by her stage name Eva Ayllón, is a female composer and singer, one of Peru‘s foremost Afro-Peruvian musicians, and one of the country’s most enduring living legends. She held the record for most nominations without a winning the Latin Grammy Award for Best Folk Album. In 2019, she received the Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Also known as La Reina del Landó (“The Queen of Landó“), Ayllón is a winner of the Latin Grammy for Musical Excellence for her contribution to Peruvian culture, and has been nominated ten times for Best Folk Album. Considered one of the icons of Creole and musica criolla, Ayllón also ventured into various musical genres and collaborated with a number of prominent artists such as Gilberto Santa Rosa, Soledad Pastorutti, Marc Anthony, Armando Manzanero, Raphael, Diego el Cigala, and José Luis Rodríguez.

With an uninterrupted singing career of nearly 50 years, Ayllón is considered one of the greatest icons of the traditional Peruvian music.

