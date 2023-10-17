Christine Reed Davis Comforts The UNC Charlotte Community

Dear Niners,

Along with the rest of the world, I am seeing the recent reports and tragic news about the violence in the Middle East. The recent events have undoubtedly had a profound impact on many lives, and I can only imagine the emotions and concerns many of you may be experiencing.

Please know that you are not alone at UNC Charlotte and that your well-being matters. The University has many resources to support you if you need, including:

CAPS (Center for Counseling and Psychological Services) – Offers same-day initial appointments that can be provided in person or remotely via Zoom. You can call the CAPS at (704) 687-0311 if you want a remote appointment, or visit the Price Center to request an in-person appointment. They are offered on a first-come first-served basis and are provided Monday-Thursday 9am-11:30am and 1:30pm-4pm.

CIC (Center for Integrated Care) – Provides drop-in hours for real time student support that may be needed in getting connected to wellbeing resources both on campus and in the community. CIC is housed in the Price Center for Counseling and Psychological Services building, occupying a dedicated corridor of offices.

SASS (Student Assistance and Support Services) – Assists, supports and advocates for students experiencing a broad range of issues, concerns, or challenges interfering with a student’s ability to be successful academically or personally. You can contact SASS at 704-687-0289 or visit the office in 349 Cone Center to speak with a staff member.

Togetherall – An online, peer-to-peer mental health community that is available to you 24/7 and within which you can engage anonymously.

After-Hours Crisis Support Line – Can be accessed by calling the standard CAPS number at 704-687-0311 and pressing 0 to be connected to the on-call counselor.

Police and Public Safety – Should be contacted at 704-687-2200 on campus (or local law enforcement through 911) if you, organizational members, or other students receive threatening or concerning communications.

Additionally, CAPS has put together information on self-care that you can practice during stressful and traumatic times.

Please remember there are people at the University who care deeply about you. Never hesitate to reach out for support.

Best,

Dean Davis

