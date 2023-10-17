Susan Dodson DeVore Gifts Charlotte A Million Dollar Leadership Program

UNC Charlotte’s proud alumna and renowned business innovator, Susan Dodson DeVore, has bestowed a remarkable $1 million gift to establish a groundbreaking leadership program aimed at nurturing the next generation of female leaders.

Dubbed the “Susan Dodson DeVore Women’s Leadership Development Program,” this initiative was unveiled at a special luncheon in honor of DeVore on October 13, and it’s set to kick off in the fall of 2024.

Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber expressed the university’s deep appreciation, saying, “We are grateful to Susan DeVore for this incredible gift. She has been a trailblazer, an accomplished leader, and someone who has shattered glass ceilings throughout her career. The Susan Dodson DeVore Women’s Leadership Development Program will help UNC Charlotte address the underrepresentation of women in leadership positions and create a new legacy of women empowered to take on the world.”

What Sets the Susan Dodson DeVore Leadership Development Program Apart

Nestled within the Belk College of Business’ Center for Leadership Science, this program is designed to fortify and unify existing leadership initiatives across the university while also paving the way for additional programming, specialized training, and valuable resources.

In addition to its robust curriculum, the program will provide students with unparalleled networking opportunities, allowing them to connect with alumni and community executives in Charlotte. This collaborative effort will focus on creating inclusive workplace environments that equip female leaders with the essential tools for success.

The program’s core objective is to empower female leaders to identify and enhance their individual leadership styles, develop strategic career growth plans, maximize their sphere of influence, and define their executive presence. It will seamlessly integrate and expand existing campus initiatives, including the Belk College’s Women in Business Initiative and the Women’s Leadership Development Program within the Division of Student Affairs.

Participants will have the privilege of accessing training through the Belk College’s Department of Management, which is spearheaded by Professors Janaki Gooty and George C. Banks, renowned international experts in leadership and inclusive excellence, who are also co-leads for the Center for Leadership Science.

Furthermore, the Susan Dodson DeVore Women’s Leadership Development Program opens the door to a women in philanthropy initiative designed to support similar programming in the broader community.

DeVore, reflecting on her journey and the gift, shared her thoughts, saying, “UNC Charlotte equipped me to become what I did. I learned a lot in those days. Most importantly, I learned that you get what you give. When I first spoke to Chancellor Gaber about this gift, I told her I want a program that will empower women to be role models and mentors, to expose them to networks, skills, practice, jobs, confidence, and risk-taking.”

MORE >>>