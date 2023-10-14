Johnson C Smith University Renovates The Bull Pen

The JCSU Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management kicked off Homecoming week with the unveiling of the newly renovated Bull Pen, a student hangout space in the Mary Joyce Taylor Crisp Student Union.

An $80,000 grant was awarded to JCSU in April after the University placed third in The Home Depot’s 2023 Retool Your School contest.

“Thank you to our students, alumni, community, friends and supporters,” said Anthony Brown, director of Student Leadership and Engagement, during the ribbon cutting.

Sydlie Fleurimond ’24, Student Government Association president, encouraged students to respect the space, games and furniture so the Bull Pen could remain a nice space for students to hang out and relax between classes.

Dr. Davida L. Haywood, senior vice president of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, gave a special shout-out to Jessica Williams, a 2004 graduate of JCSU who serves as a Power 98 radio host under the on-air name Ms. Jessica.

Williams talked about the contest on air and encouraged Charlotte residents to vote, even streaming live from an area Home Depot store.

Haywood also thanked Erna Perkins-Jones, director of Facilities, and her team for their work in making the renovations over the summer.

Renovations in the space included new flooring and furniture; branded paint and decals; and two new pool tables, an air hockey table, basketball arcade game ping-pong table and an arcade machine.

The funding also made it possible to install sliding windows that look into the space while retaining the built-in stage for special performances and events.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured special remarks and a performance by the IIOS Marching Band. After the ceremony, students were invited to spend time in the space by playing games, enjoying orange-themed snacks and watching Ms. Jessica and the Power 98 crew live-stream from the stage.

The Retool Your School contest was founded by The Home Depot in 2009 as a way to give back to and improve HBCU campuses across the country. The contest kicks off every February, with winners announced at an awards ceremony in April.

The 2023 prize was more than double the winnings from 2022, when students, faculty, staff and alumni worked together to place fourth, winning $30,000. The 2022 grant was used to upgrade Greenfield Gardens into a space where students could relax, fellowship together or do their classwork.

Brown says his department is looking forward to the opportunity to place higher in 2024.

“Just know that we will do it all again in February,” he said. “Thank you so much for your time, and we look forward to placing even higher next year.”

For more information about The Home Depot’s Retool Your School contest, visit RetoolYourSchool.com.

