J&H Studio Install “Synergy” At Central Piedmont

Central Piedmont Community College proudly announced the installation of a new monumental sculpture, “Synergy,” created by renowned artists Hanna Jubran and Jodi Hollnagel-Jubran of J&H Studio Inc. Hanna and Jodi, co-owners of J&H Studio Inc., have created many sculptures nationally and internationally.

The contemporary sculpture, spanning 16’6″ in height, 12″ in width, and 9′ in depth and made from stainless steel and bronze, integrates a series of motivational words inspired by Central Piedmont’s mission, vision, and values. Complementary benches were installed near the sculpture, featuring academic disciplines within the arts and humanities.

This initiative was made possible by the generosity of anonymous donors passionate about integrating the arts and humanities into students’ perspectives. They believe that these branches offer students a chance to understand the past, better analyze the present, and achieve a more informed outlook on the future.

The global selection process for the sculpture began in the fall of 2021 and saw over a dozen submissions from across the US and Canada. After a rigorous process, the college’s Public Art Committee, leadership, and donors narrowed the selection.

The installation of “Synergy” was also facilitated by several in-kind donors and friends of Central Piedmont, including Concrete Supply, Showalter Construction, Black Diamond Crane & Rigging, Metrolina Steel Erectors, Henry Batten, Glenn Sherrill, and Carl Showalter.

Central Piedmont Community College invites community members, students, and visitors to witness the beauty and message of “Synergy,” located on the quad of the college’s Central Campus.

MORE >>>